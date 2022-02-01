Academic Minute
Why Are Unions Suddenly Such a Hot Topic? Does It Matter?

Union membership has dropped in the U.S., but the pandemic is giving unions new life. In today’s Academic Minute, San Francisco State University’s John Logan examines why employees are suddenly coming together. Logan is professor and director of labor and employment studies in San Francisco State’s College of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

