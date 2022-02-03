Academic Minute
What to Expect in Rainfall as Climate Warms

Global warming is causing many changes to weather patterns. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Dayton’s Shaung-Ye Wu examines some of the changes in precipitation. Wu is a professor in the department of geology and environmental geosciences at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 