Ep. 70: The Impact of COVID-19 Learning Disruption

This week’s episode explores whether students lost ground academically during the pandemic and how colleges should respond if so.

College students almost certainly lost ground academically during the pandemic. But do we know how much? And what should colleges do about it? 

This week’s episode explores a free report Inside Higher Ed published in December, “Back on Track: Helping Students Recover From COVID-19 Learning Disruption.” 

It examines the available evidence about how the pandemic affected students’ educational paths, and finds, somewhat unsurprisingly, that most colleges really don’t know whether their students suffered what in the K-12 context is often called “learning loss” or “learning disruption.” But that doesn’t mean they aren’t adapting their practices and policies in areas such as placement, instruction, grading and assessment to help students make up whatever ground they’ve lost.

Participating in this discussion are Natasha Jankowski, a higher education and assessment consultant and former executive director of the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment; Matthew Gunkel, chief online learning and technology officer for the University of Missouri System; and Michael Hale, vice president of education at VitalSource.


This episode is made possible by the support of VitalSource.com.

 

 

Follow Us On Apple Podcasts   

Stitcher   

Spotify   

 

More Episodes

Ep. 69: A Major Cross-College Collaboration

This week’s episode explores how five community colleges in New Mexico are working together to transform how they function.

Ep. 68: Higher Ed’s Flexible Work Future

This episode explores how colleges are beginning to reimagine where, when and how their employees do their work.

Ep. 67: Community College Bachelor’s Degrees Gain Ground

This week’s episode examines the still-contentious landscape of community college baccalaureate programs and the implications for student transfer.

Ep. 66: Enrollment Declines, No Free Community College: Higher Ed’s Rough Week

This week’s episode analyzes news developments that could suggest a loss of public faith in the value of college.

Ep. 65: Debating the Value of College Arts (and Other) Programs

This week’s episode explores whether costly academic programs whose graduates can’t repay their loans are exploitative.

Ep. 64: A Struggling College’s Plea for Help

This week’s episode examines Bloomfield College’s unusual public acknowledgment that it won’t survive past 2022-23 without major philanthropic support and a strategic partner.

Ep. 63: We Are All Data People

In this week’s episode, Amelia Parnell explains how all faculty and staff members can contribute to important campus conversations with data and information at their core.

Ep. 62: Amazon’s Approach to Employee Education and Training

This episode explores the retailer’s $1.2 billion investment in helping workers earn degrees – and how it reflects the complicated, sometimes conflictual relationship between colleges and employers.

Ep. 61: Putting Career Readiness at Higher Ed’s Core

In this week's episode, two experts urge colleges to collect and share key information about their students' career readiness and career success.

Ep. 60: COVID’s Impact on the Return to Campus

In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s Elizabeth Redden discusses compliance with vaccine mandates, the extent to which colleges are (and aren’t) doing surveillance testing, and the impact of politics, among other topics.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 