Academic Minute
Fostering Resilience Among College Students

Leaving people to suffer alone has negative effects. In today’s Academic Minute, Wofford College’s John Lefebvre explores how bringing students together to talk helps them heal. Lefebvre is a professor of psychology at Wofford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 