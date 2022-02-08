Academic Minute
Attracting Employees to Restaurants After COVID

How do restaurants attract employees after the Great Resignation? In today’s Academic Minute, York College of Pennsylvania’s Frederick Becker determines what potential employees are looking for in a work environment. Becker is an associate professor in the hospitality management department at York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

