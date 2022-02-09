Academic Minute
Transgender History in Forgotten Places

Trans rights are becoming more mainstream in cities, but what about rural areas? In today’s Academic Minute, Roanoke College’s G. Samantha Rosenthal finds out. Rosenthal is associate professor of history and coordinator of the public history concentration at Roanoke. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

