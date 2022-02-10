Academic Minute
The Empire of Time

Do you have the time? In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Dayton’s Miriamne Krummel examines the history of how we count time. Krummel is a professor of English and medieval studies at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

