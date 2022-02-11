Academic Minute
Improvisation Is the Future in an AI-Dominated World

Improv is not just for comedy. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Florida’s Rich Pellegrin discusses this method in other mediums. Pellegrin is an assistant professor of music theory and affiliate assistant professor in Florida’s Center for Arts, Migration and Entrepreneurship. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 