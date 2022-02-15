Academic Minute
The Key Faculty Role in Student Success

Faculty members have a large role to play in student success, but not just in the classroom. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Indianapolis’s Kathryn Boucher explores how to make students feel included. Boucher is an associate professor of psychology and associate director of the Strain Honors College at UIndy. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

