Academic Minute
Workplace Bullying in Higher Education

Bullying isn’t just for children. In today’s Academic Minute, Brandy Schwarz of the University of North Texas Health Science Center discusses the effects of workplace bullying in higher education. Schwarz is an associate professor in the department of physical therapy at the UNTHSC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

