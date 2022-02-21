Academic Minute
School Health Risks During COVID-19

Parents have an extra set of worries when sending kids off to school. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Franklin and Marshall College Week, Emily A. Marshall discusses which parents worry the most. Marshall is an assistant professor in F&M’s department of sociology. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

