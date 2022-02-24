Academic Minute
Online English Classes for Adults

Online classes can be a boon to those trying to learn a new language. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Franklin and Marshall College Week, Jessica Cox discusses the barriers some encounter to logging in virtually. Cox is an associate professor of Spanish and linguistics at F&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 