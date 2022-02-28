Academic Minute
Retaining Employees by Fostering Social Connections

Retaining employees is now a pivotal part of any business. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week, Theresa Floyd examines how to foster the right environment to keep good people. Floyd is an associate professor of management at Montana. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

