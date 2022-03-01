Academic Minute
Decoupling Race and Crisis in White Communities

We still have a lot to learn about how to talk about race. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week, Tobin Miller Shearer explores how one group is crossing racial lines to do just that. Shearer is a professor of history and African American studies director at Montana. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

