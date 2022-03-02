Academic Minute
The Health and Well-Being of LGBTQI+ Individuals

LGBTQI+ individuals still face many stigmas. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week, Bryan Cochran explores how to bolster their well-being to help achieve better health. Cochran is a professor of clinical psychology at Montana. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

