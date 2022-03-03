Ep. 72: Why Colleges Are Hiring More Non-White Presidents

This week's episode explores data showing a spike in the hiring of Black and Latino presidents, and how meaningful the shift may be.

This week's episode digs into data Inside Higher Ed published last month showing a big upturn in the proportion of minority presidents and chancellors that colleges hired in the year and a half after the death of George Floyd. Better than one in three presidents hired from June 2020 through November 2021 were people of color, a full quarter were Black, and the proportion of Latinx presidents who were appointed roughly doubled from the previous 18 months. 

Two guests join to dissect the data, what they mean and how much they matter. 

Lorelle L. Espinosa is program director at the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, where she focuses on grantmaking that drives evidence-based change around diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM education. She formerly oversaw research on the college presidency and other topics at the American Council on Education. 

Eddie R. Cole, associate professor of higher education and history at the University of California, Los Angeles, offers some context about the current moment based on his study of the civil rights era, when colleges also sought to diversify their leadership (for a while).

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman

 

