Academic Minute
Advancing Equity in Pharmacogenomics

Access to the future of health-care practices isn’t shared by all. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Montana Week, Erica L. Woodahl determines how to make sure everyone benefits. Woodahl is a professor in the department of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences and director of the Skaggs Institute for Health Innovation at Montana. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 