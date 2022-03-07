Academic Minute
The Gap Between the Promise of Human Rights

Human rights protections are a good step, but they are not always followed around the world. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week, Mark Gibney analyzes this gap. Gibney is the Belk Distinguished Professor of Humanities at UNC Asheville. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 