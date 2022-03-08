Academic Minute
Support for Indigenous Students Through Land Acknowledgments

Formal land agreements with Indigenous communities can lead to some healing. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week, Trey Adcock explores how they are viewed in these populations. Adcock is an associate professor of interdisciplinary studies and director of American Indian and Indigenous studies at UNC Asheville. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 