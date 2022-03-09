Academic Minute
The Dollar-a-Lot Program

Programs for helping low-income residents get a home of their own are a crucial course of action. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week, Patrick Bahls looks at a failed program to see what we can learn for the future. Bahls is a professor of mathematics at UNC Asheville. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

