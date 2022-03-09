University Innovation Alliance
Weekly Wisdom | Texas Higher Education Commissioner Dr. Harrison Keller

Enjoy an inspiring conversation with Texas Higher Education Commissioner Dr. Harrison Keller, University Innovation Alliance CEO Bridget Burns and Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman.  This episode aired live on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from Austin, Texas, at SXSWEDU. 

Weekly Wisdom is made possible with support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

 

