Academic Minute
Radical Enactment of Equity for Educational Justice

How do we disrupt the education gaps that exist in public schools? In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week, Tiece Ruffin looks into a few ways to do so. Ruffin is a professor of Africana studies and education at UNC Asheville. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

