Springsteen-omics

What can Bruce Springsteen teach us about economics? In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of North Carolina at Asheville Week, Leah Greden Mathews listens in to find out. Mathews is a professor and chair of economics at UNC Asheville. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

