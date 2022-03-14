Academic Minute
Global Engagement in the Post-Pandemic Era

COVID-19 has disrupted many spaces, including cultural activism. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week, Rogelio Miñana explores how we can foster partnerships in a post-pandemic world. Miñana is professor of Spanish and global studies and vice provost for global engagement at Drexel. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

