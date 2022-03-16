Academic Minute
Looking to Scandinavia for American Prison Reform

There is often a better way to do things, if you know where to find it. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week, Jordan Hyatt discusses what we can learn from another country in prison reform. Hyatt is an associate professor of criminology and justice studies and director of the Center for Public Policy at Drexel. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 