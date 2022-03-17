Academic Minute
Ubuntu: Advancing Antiracism and Population Health Equity

Racism has many effects on those who suffer from its consequences. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week, Sharrelle Barber discusses a new approach to fighting it. Barber is an assistant professor of epidemiology at Drexel. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

