Academic Minute
Building Urban Climate Resilience

Climate change will lead to numerous challenges. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Drexel University Week, Franco Montalto looks into finding ways to mitigate problems through educational practices. Montalto is a professor in Drexel’s department of civil, architectural and environmental engineering. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 