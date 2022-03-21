Academic Minute
George Washington and the Myth of American Masculinity

We hold the founding fathers in high esteem, but what does history say? In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Turin’s Maurizio Valsania looks into the past to reveal one important figure. Valsania is a professor of American history at Turin, in Italy. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

