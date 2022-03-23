Academic Minute
Competing Antislavery Thought in the British Empire

Banning slavery doesn’t end all its vices. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Oklahoma’s Lewis Eliot explores the history of slavery in the British Empire and how it relates to today. Eliot is an assistant professor of history at Oklahoma. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

