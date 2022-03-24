This week’s episode of the Pulse podcast features a conversation with Don Kassner, president and founder of MonitorEDU. In a discussion with the host of The Pulse, Rodney B. Murray of the University of the Sciences, Kassner discusses his company’s live remote proctoring system and how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape for test proctoring. Find more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Try listening at: https://www.rodspulsepodcast.com/2022/03/rpp-201-don-kassner-of-monitore...