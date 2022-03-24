Ep. 74: Transforming Higher Ed, Live from SXSWEdu

This week’s episode features highlights of a discussion involving Michael Sorrell, Michelle Weise and Bridget Burns.

“Transformation” is a buzzword in today’s world, and it’s easy to talk about why it’s necessary. But how do you actually do the hard work of bringing about change within a college or university?

This week's episode of The Key features highlights from a panel session at this month's SXSWedu conference in Austin, Tex. The discussion, heavy on practical advice for leading change within and across institutions, includes Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College; Michelle Weise, vice chancellor for strategy and innovation at the National University System; and Bridget Burns, executive director of the University Innovation Alliance.


This episode is sponsored by Pearson Inclusive Access. Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman.

 

Follow Us On Apple Podcasts   

Stitcher   

Spotify   

 

More Episodes

Ep. 73: HBCUs Team Up to Go Digital

This week’s episode explores how foundations and companies are helping groups of historically black colleges and universities strengthen their online learning capacity.

Ep. 72: Why Colleges Are Hiring More Non-White Presidents

This week's episode explores data showing a spike in the hiring of Black and Latino presidents, and how meaningful the shift may be.

Ep. 71: Injecting Social Mobility Into the Carnegie Classifications

This week’s episode examines plans to refresh the framework for understanding colleges, with a key emphasis on their role in being engines for equity.

Ep. 70: The Impact of COVID-19 Learning Disruption

This week’s episode explores whether students lost ground academically during the pandemic and how colleges should respond if so.

Ep. 69: A Major Cross-College Collaboration

This week’s episode explores how five community colleges in New Mexico are working together to transform how they function.

Ep. 68: Higher Ed’s Flexible Work Future

This episode explores how colleges are beginning to reimagine where, when and how their employees do their work.

Ep. 67: Community College Bachelor’s Degrees Gain Ground

This week’s episode examines the still-contentious landscape of community college baccalaureate programs and the implications for student transfer.

Ep. 66: Enrollment Declines, No Free Community College: Higher Ed’s Rough Week

This week’s episode analyzes news developments that could suggest a loss of public faith in the value of college.

Ep. 65: Debating the Value of College Arts (and Other) Programs

This week’s episode explores whether costly academic programs whose graduates can’t repay their loans are exploitative.

Ep. 64: A Struggling College’s Plea for Help

This week’s episode examines Bloomfield College’s unusual public acknowledgment that it won’t survive past 2022-23 without major philanthropic support and a strategic partner.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 