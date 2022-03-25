Academic Minute
Brain-Based Teaching to Improve Student Learning

There are different ways to teach students in higher ed, but which is best? In today’s Academic Minute, Utica College’s Tim Abraham examines different approaches. Abraham is an assistant professor of physical education, exercise and wellness studies at Utica. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

