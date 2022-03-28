Academic Minute
Building Tiny Home Villages to Address Homelessness

Addressing homelessness is critical. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Portland State University Week, Todd Ferry explains why small steps can have huge impacts. Ferry is a senior research associate and faculty fellow at Portland State’s Center for Public Interest Design. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 