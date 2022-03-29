Academic Minute
Using Art to Alter Thinking About Student Homelessness

Art can help disrupt stereotypes for students. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Portland State University Week, Kacy McKinney explores how collaborative comics can change the narrative around student homelessness. McKinney is an instructor of urban studies and planning at Portland State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 