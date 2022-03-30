Academic Minute
Improving Indoor Air Quality During Wildfire Smoke Events

Wildfire smoke is a pervasive part of our future. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Portland State University Week, Elliott Gall examines how best to live with the effects. Gall is an assistant professor of mechanical and materials engineering at Portland State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

