Academic Minute
Protecting Coastal Ecosystems in Transition

The changing atmosphere is putting stresses on ecosystems. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Portland State University Week, Elise Granek searches for solutions to keep coastal environments viable. Granek is an associate professor of environmental science and management at Portland State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 