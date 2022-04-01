Academic Minute
An Alternative First Responder Program

Should the police be among the first responders for certain 911 calls? In today’s Academic Minute, part of Portland State University Week, Greg Townley says other methods may be more beneficial in certain situations. Townley is an associate professor of community psychology and co-founder of the Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative at Portland State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

