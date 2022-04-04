Academic Minute
Why Teaching Is Harder Than You Think

The pandemic has made certain jobs even harder. In today’s Academic Minute, Winthrop University’s Marshall G. Jones explores one occupation that was already difficult. Jones is a professor and graduate program director in learning design and technology at Winthrop. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

