Academic Minute
Physical Therapy and Wound Healing

The health-care field is continually changing course. In today’s Academic Minute, Franklin Pierce University’s Willow Henry examines one instance of finding a new way of doing things. Henry is a professor of health-care practice at Franklin Pierce. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 