Ep.76: Reprise | Combatting Student Cheating

This week we revisit one of our most-listened-to episodes, about a perennial issue.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, student academic misconduct spiked, and an episode of The Key explored the reasons why and steps colleges and professors might take to combat it. The issue hasn’t gone away, even though a lot of instruction has returned to the physical classroom. So this week we revisit the February 2021 conversations, which remain timely and relevant.

First up is Bradley Davis, associate director of the office of student conduct at North Carolina State University, who discusses the steps the university took in response to a roughly three-fold increase in academic misconduct cases NC State experienced in the wake of the shift to remote learning. In the second half of the episode, we bring in some national context through a conversation with two experts on academic integrity and learning. David Rettinger is a professor of psychological science and Director of Academic Integrity Programs at the University of Mary Washington, as well as president emeritus of the International Center for Academic Integrity. Kate McConnell is assistant vice president for research and assessment and director of the Value Institute at the Association of American Colleges and Universities. 

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman.

 

Follow Us On Apple Podcasts   

Stitcher   

Spotify   

 

More Episodes

Ep.75: Anticipating Higher Education’s Near Future(s)

This week’s episode explores how the upheaval of the last two years has altered one futurist’s outlook of what’s ahead for higher education.

Ep. 74: Transforming Higher Ed, Live from SXSWEdu

This week’s episode features highlights of a discussion involving Michael Sorrell, Michelle Weise and Bridget Burns.

Ep. 73: HBCUs Team Up to Go Digital

This week’s episode explores how foundations and companies are helping groups of historically black colleges and universities strengthen their online learning capacity.

Ep. 72: Why Colleges Are Hiring More Non-White Presidents

This week's episode explores data showing a spike in the hiring of Black and Latino presidents, and how meaningful the shift may be.

Ep. 71: Injecting Social Mobility Into the Carnegie Classifications

This week’s episode examines plans to refresh the framework for understanding colleges, with a key emphasis on their role in being engines for equity.

Ep. 70: The Impact of COVID-19 Learning Disruption

This week’s episode explores whether students lost ground academically during the pandemic and how colleges should respond if so.

Ep. 69: A Major Cross-College Collaboration

This week’s episode explores how five community colleges in New Mexico are working together to transform how they function.

Ep. 68: Higher Ed’s Flexible Work Future

This episode explores how colleges are beginning to reimagine where, when and how their employees do their work.

Ep. 67: Community College Bachelor’s Degrees Gain Ground

This week’s episode examines the still-contentious landscape of community college baccalaureate programs and the implications for student transfer.

Ep. 66: Enrollment Declines, No Free Community College: Higher Ed’s Rough Week

This week’s episode analyzes news developments that could suggest a loss of public faith in the value of college.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 