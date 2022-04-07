Academic Minute
Mitigating Space Junk

Space is filled with tons of junk. In today’s Academic Minute, Florida Institute of Technology’s Markus Wilde explains how to mitigate this problem. Wilde is an associate professor of aerospace, physics and space sciences at Florida Tech. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

