Academic Minute
Wireless Charging of Electric Vehicles

How do we charge electric cars more efficiently? In today’s Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week, Khurram Afridi looks into this pressing question. Afridi is an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Cornell. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

