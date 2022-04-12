Academic Minute
Pathological Mineralization

The machinery in our bodies that creates bones and teeth can sometimes go awry. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week, Lara Estroff determines what we can do to combat this. Estroff is a professor and chair of the department of materials science and engineering at Cornell. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 