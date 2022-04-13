Academic Minute
Molecular-Engineering Cancer Therapeutics

Some of the best engineering successes can be hard to see. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Cornell University College of Engineering Week, Uli Wiesner discusses one tiny step forward in treating cancer. Wiesner is a professor of materials science and engineering co-director of the MSKCC-Cornell Center for Translation of Cancer Nanomedicine at Cornell. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

