Ep.77: Turnover, Burnout and Demoralization in Higher Ed

Faculty and staff members are leaving colleges and universities in droves. Other employers are experiencing these trends, too, but are some issues unique to higher education?

Employers of all kinds are struggling to hold on to their employees in the wake of the pandemic and amid a white-hot job market. Data recently released by the University of North Carolina system, for instance, shows that faculty and staff turnover in the first half of this academic year was about 40 percent higher than the average of the last four years.

Are colleges and universities just dealing with the same issues other industries are facing? Or are there unique problems in higher ed that campus leaders need to acknowledge?

This week’s episode of The Key features a discussion with Kevin McClure, associate professor of higher education at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, who’s been writing about these issues and this summer will begin a three-year research project examining working conditions at public institutions in his state.

In our conversation, he explores some of the reasons for the turnover, assesses the impact of the pandemic, and explains the difference between burnout and demoralization, both of which are probably playing a role.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Editor Doug Lederman. ​This episode is sponsored by Kaplan.

More Episodes

Ep.76: Reprise | Combatting Student Cheating

This week we revisit one of our most-listened-to episodes, about a perennial issue.

Ep.75: Anticipating Higher Education’s Near Future(s)

This week’s episode explores how the upheaval of the last two years has altered one futurist’s outlook of what’s ahead for higher education.

Ep. 74: Transforming Higher Ed, Live from SXSWEdu

This week’s episode features highlights of a discussion involving Michael Sorrell, Michelle Weise and Bridget Burns.

Ep. 73: HBCUs Team Up to Go Digital

This week’s episode explores how foundations and companies are helping groups of historically black colleges and universities strengthen their online learning capacity.

Ep. 72: Why Colleges Are Hiring More Non-White Presidents

This week's episode explores data showing a spike in the hiring of Black and Latino presidents, and how meaningful the shift may be.

Ep. 71: Injecting Social Mobility Into the Carnegie Classifications

This week’s episode examines plans to refresh the framework for understanding colleges, with a key emphasis on their role in being engines for equity.

Ep. 70: The Impact of COVID-19 Learning Disruption

This week’s episode explores whether students lost ground academically during the pandemic and how colleges should respond if so.

Ep. 69: A Major Cross-College Collaboration

This week’s episode explores how five community colleges in New Mexico are working together to transform how they function.

Ep. 68: Higher Ed’s Flexible Work Future

This episode explores how colleges are beginning to reimagine where, when and how their employees do their work.

Ep. 67: Community College Bachelor’s Degrees Gain Ground

This week’s episode examines the still-contentious landscape of community college baccalaureate programs and the implications for student transfer.

