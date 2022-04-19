Academic Minute
Funding Global COVID-19 Vaccines Through Bond Issuances

It’s easy to get a COVID vaccine in the U.S., but how about elsewhere? In today’s Academic Minute, the University of North Carolina at Asheville’s Deena Burris examines the process of who gets access. Burris is an associate professor of management at UNC Asheville. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.01 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 