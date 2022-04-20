Academic Minute
Transportation Incentives and Affordable Housing

Transportation can be taken for granted by those able to afford it. In today’s Academic Minute, Portland State University’s Nathan McNeil examines how to help those who cannot. McNeil is a research associate at the Center for Urban Studies at Portland State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 