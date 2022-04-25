Academic Minute
Disaster News Can Trigger Post-Traumatic Stress in Kids

Disaster news can trigger post-traumatic stress in kids thousands of miles away. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week, Anthony Steven Dick discusses why. Dick is a developmental science and cognitive neuroscience professor at FIU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 