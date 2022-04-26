Academic Minute
Neuroinflammation Protein and Glioblastoma

Why do men have worse survival rates from brain tumors? In today’s Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week, Diana Azzam explains why. Azzam is an assistant professor and director of doctoral programs in the department of health sciences at FIU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

