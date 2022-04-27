Academic Minute
Addressing Homelessness Through a Culture of Care

Homelessness is an ever-present problem. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Florida International University Week, Asia Eaton discusses one method to lower the rates. Eaton is an associate professor of psychology and director of the Power, Women and Relationships Lab at FIU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 